Long Island hires and promotions: Nina McCann, Citrin Cooperman

Nina McCann of Williston Park has been hired

Nina McCann of Williston Park has been hired as a marketing manager at Citrin Cooperman in Melville. Photo Credit: Nina McCann

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
ACCOUNTING

Nina McCann of Williston Park has been hired as a marketing manager at Citrin Cooperman in Melville. She was PR director at Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale.

Tylar Marco of West Islip has been hired as a staff accountant at Slater, Kavitt & Schultz in Melville. She is a recent graduate of SUNY at Fredonia.

R.S. Abrams & Co. in Islandia has made three promotions.

Joanna DeMartino of Deer Park, senior I auditor, promoted to senior II auditor.

Alyssa Contarino of Massapequa Park, senior I auditor, promoted to senior II auditor.

Zachary Thaler of Smithtown, staff accountant, promoted to semi-senior auditor. 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

