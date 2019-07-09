ACCOUNTING

Nina McCann of Williston Park has been hired as a marketing manager at Citrin Cooperman in Melville. She was PR director at Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale.

Tylar Marco of West Islip has been hired as a staff accountant at Slater, Kavitt & Schultz in Melville. She is a recent graduate of SUNY at Fredonia.

R.S. Abrams & Co. in Islandia has made three promotions.

Joanna DeMartino of Deer Park, senior I auditor, promoted to senior II auditor.

Alyssa Contarino of Massapequa Park, senior I auditor, promoted to senior II auditor.

Zachary Thaler of Smithtown, staff accountant, promoted to semi-senior auditor.

