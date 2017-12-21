LAW

Mark Curtis of Lindenhurst has been hired as an associate in banking litigation at Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid in Melville. He was a litigation associate with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in Manhattan.

Erik Snipas of Long Beach has been hired as an associate in land use and zoning at Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana in Uniondale. He was an assistant district attorney in the Queens DA’s office in Kew Gardens.

FINANCE

Omar Tariq of Dix Hills, manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Melville, has been promoted to senior manager in asset and wealth management.

MARKETING

Progressive Marketing Group in Huntington Station has announced two new hires.

A.J. Schmitz of Huntington, hired as creative director, was an art director for HBO and The History Channel in Manhattan.

Janice Fanning-Colmone of Kings Park, hired as an account coordinator, was a marketing communications specialist for Honeywell/ADI Global Distribution in Melville.

