TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Mark Curtis, Lazer, Aptheker law firm

Mark Curtis of Lindenhurst has been hired as

Mark Curtis of Lindenhurst has been hired as an associate in the banking litigation group at Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid in Melville. Photo Credit: Carrie-Anne Gonzalez

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LAW

Mark Curtis of Lindenhurst has been hired as an associate in banking litigation at Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid in Melville. He was a litigation associate with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in Manhattan.

Erik Snipas of Long Beach has been hired as an associate in land use and zoning at Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana in Uniondale. He was an assistant district attorney in the Queens DA’s office in Kew Gardens.

FINANCE

Omar Tariq of Dix Hills, manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Melville, has been promoted to senior manager in asset and wealth management.

MARKETING

Progressive Marketing Group in Huntington Station has announced two new hires.

A.J. Schmitz of Huntington, hired as creative director, was an art director for HBO and The History Channel in Manhattan.

Janice Fanning-Colmone of Kings Park, hired as an account coordinator, was a marketing communications specialist for Honeywell/ADI Global Distribution in Melville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Members of the Hagerman fire department respond to 2 go to hospital in 3-vehicle crash, cops say
The Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in East $5M FEMA grant comes through on sewage project
Early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, Suffolk County police Cops: 13 arrested at holiday checkpoints
The newly renovated platform at the LIRR station LIRR: Hicksville station renovation on track
Christmas comes Dec. 23, 2017, for Armagan Ekici, Early Christmas for family burned out of home
Radar of Long Island on Saturday morning, Dec. NWS: Rain today; white Christmas unlikely
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE