Long Island hires and promotions: P.J. Forcino, Moritt Hock & Hamroff
LAW
P.J. Forcino of West Islip has been hired as chief operating officer at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City. He was executive director at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City.
Kristiana C. Zuccarini of Northport has been hired as an associate in the design professional group at L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City. She was a legal assistant at Bruno, Gerbino & Soriano in Melville.
Rosalinde Casalini of West Islip has been hired as an associate in the employment/labor and insurance fraud groups at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. She was a law clerk to Magistrate Judge Anne Y. Shields, Eastern District of New York.
Amit Sondhi of Woodbury has been hired as a senior attorney at Bergman, Bergman, Fields & Lamonsoff in Hicksville. He as an attorney with Morgan Levine Dolan in Manhattan.
Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone in Mineola has hired two new associates.
Christopher J. Clarke of Valley Stream was an associate with Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City.
Nicholas P. Melito of Merrick was an associate with Fitapelli & Schaffer in Manhattan. — DIANE DANIELS
