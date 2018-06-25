LAW

P.J. Forcino of West Islip has been hired as chief operating officer at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City. He was executive director at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City.

Kristiana C. Zuccarini of Northport has been hired as an associate in the design professional group at L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City. She was a legal assistant at Bruno, Gerbino & Soriano in Melville.

Rosalinde Casalini of West Islip has been hired as an associate in the employment/labor and insurance fraud groups at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. She was a law clerk to Magistrate Judge Anne Y. Shields, Eastern District of New York.

Amit Sondhi of Woodbury has been hired as a senior attorney at Bergman, Bergman, Fields & Lamonsoff in Hicksville. He as an attorney with Morgan Levine Dolan in Manhattan.

Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone in Mineola has hired two new associates.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Christopher J. Clarke of Valley Stream was an associate with Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City.

Nicholas P. Melito of Merrick was an associate with Fitapelli & Schaffer in Manhattan. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.