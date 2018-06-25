TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: P.J. Forcino, Moritt Hock & Hamroff

P.J. Forcino of West Islip has been hired

P.J. Forcino of West Islip has been hired as chief operating officer at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City. He was executive director at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City. Photo Credit: Jenn Mercurio

LAW

P.J. Forcino of West Islip has been hired as chief operating officer at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City. He was executive director at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City.

Kristiana C. Zuccarini of Northport has been hired as an associate in the design professional group at L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City. She was a legal assistant at Bruno, Gerbino & Soriano in Melville.

Rosalinde Casalini of West Islip has been hired as an associate in the employment/labor and insurance fraud groups at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. She was a law clerk to Magistrate Judge Anne Y. Shields, Eastern District of New York.

Amit Sondhi of Woodbury has been hired as a senior attorney at Bergman, Bergman, Fields & Lamonsoff in Hicksville. He as an attorney with Morgan Levine Dolan in Manhattan.

Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone in Mineola has hired two new associates.

Christopher J. Clarke of Valley Stream was an associate with Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City.

Nicholas P. Melito of Merrick was an associate with Fitapelli & Schaffer in Manhattan. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

