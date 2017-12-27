MARKETING

EGC Group, a marketing agency in Melville, has three new hires.

Pam Coleman of Hempstead, hired as an account executive, was an account manager at Bluetooth Creative Group in Rockville Centre.

Andrew Daniels of Huntington, hired as paid search specialist, was a pay-per-click coordinator at FindLaw, a Thomson Reuters business in Eagan, Minnesota.

Alexa Parathyras of Massapequa, hired as a marketing coordinator, is a graduate of LIM College in Manhattan and was an intern for the CBS show “Elementary” in Long Island City, Queens.

ENGINEERING

D&B Engineers and Architects in Woodbury has three new hires ranked as engineer I.

Ingrid Florentino Abreu of Brooklyn was a project management intern with the New York City Department of Design and Construction in Long Island City, Queens.

Vishak Thomas of Albertson was an electrical engineer with OLA Consulting Engineers in Hawthorne.

George Lawoo of Bellmore was an associate engineer for Metro-North Railroad in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new hires.

Christopher Carpinone of West Babylon, a sales agent in Babylon, is a director of Carpinone Funeral Services in Manhattan.

Loriann Tropia of Hauppauge, an associate broker in Smithtown, was with Ben Bay Realty Company in Brooklyn.

Zheng Li of Muttontown, a sales agent in Syosset, was a branding assistant at New Energy Education Center in Syosset.

Angela Riscica of Hicksville, a sales agent in Syosset, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Plainview.

Sharon Roberto of Jericho, a sales agent in Syosset, was an information security officer at Soros Fund Management in Manhattan.

