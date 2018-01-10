TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Patricia C. Dowds, New York State Psychological Association

Patricia C. Dowds of Commack has been elected

Patricia C. Dowds of Commack has been elected president of the New York State Psychological Association in Albany. Photo Credit: Patricia C. Dowds

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Patricia C. Dowds of Commack, a psychologist and co-director of the Family Therapy Institute of Suffolk in Smithtown, has been elected president of the New York State Psychological Association in Albany.

The Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills has elected three new board officers.

Harlan J. Fischer of Smithtown, chosen as president, is president of Branch Financial Services Inc. in Smithtown.

Janette Simms of Mineola, vice president, is a retired health care consultant.

Valerie Canny of Lake Ronkonkoma, treasurer, is accounting and auditing manager at Albrecht, Viggiano, Zureck & Co. in Hauppauge.

Henry Goldberg of Hewlett Harbor, a partner at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City, has been appointed by the Construction Management Association of America in McLean, Virginia, as chair of its legal counsel committee.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

