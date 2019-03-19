TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Patricia Cruz, AKC board

Patricia Cruz of Coram has been elected vice

Patricia Cruz of Coram has been elected vice chairman of the board of directors of the American Kennel Club in Manhattan. Photo Credit: American Kennel Club

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS

Patricia Cruz of Coram, a retired executive field rep for the American Kennel Club in Manhattan, has been elected vice chairman of the AKC board of directors.

FINANCE

Signature Financial in Melville has new hires and promotions.

Nick Cremonese of Massapequa Park, hired as an account officer for third-party intermediaries, was vice president in global liquidity at Credit Suisse in Manhattan.

Keith Connors of Wyckoff, N.J., hired as vice president in capital markets, was assistant vice president in commercial operations at GE Capital in Norwalk, Conn.

Michael Ash of Plainview, capital markets director, promoted to group director, regional originations and syndications

Steve Ratner of Smithtown, vice president/deputy chief risk officer, promoted to senior vice president/chief risk officer

Steve Jason of Melville, director of vehicle finance, promoted to group director of vehicle finance, vice president

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

