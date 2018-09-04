EDUCATION

Patricia LiVecchi of West Bay Shore has been appointed the supervisor of career and technical education for the Massapequa School District. She was dean of students at Massapequa High School’s main campus.

Copiague School District has appointed two elementary school assistant principals and transferred another assistant principal to another school within the district.

Jean Ann Crespo of Port Jefferson, a special-education science teacher at Walter G. O’Connell Copiague High School in Copiague, has been appointed assistant principal of Great Neck Road and Deauville Gardens East Elementary schools in Copiague.

Janine Proulx of North Babylon, assistant principal of Deauville Gardens East and Great Neck Road elementary schools in Copiague, has been appointed assistant principal of Susan E. Wiley Elementary School in Copiague.

Nicole Waring of Long Beach has been hired as assistant principal at Deauville Gardens West Elementary School and districtwide elementary math staff developer. She was a third-grade teacher at P.S. 239Q in Ridgewood, Queens.

