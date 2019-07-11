ASSOCIATIONS

Patrick McCormick of Kings Park, senior partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma, has been elected secretary of the Suffolk County Bar Association in Hauppauge.

INSURANCE

Taryn Rosu of Woodside, Queens, has been hired as senior program underwriter at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury. She was assistant vice president at Distinguished Programs in Manhattan.

EDUCATION

Jacqueline Rehak of Oceanside has been appointed assistant superintendent for business in the North Bellmore School District. She was an assistant business official in the Valley Stream Central High School District.

Melina Healey of Manhattan has been hired as director of clinical programs and assistant clinical professor at the Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in Central Islip. She was an acting assistant professor at NYU School of Law in Manhattan.

CREDIT UNIONS

Renu Dalessandro of Plainview has been hired as chief marketing officer at NEFCU in Westbury. She headed marketing at Popular Bank in Manhattan.

