EDUCATION

Patrick Minson of Belle Harbor has been hired as vice president for development and alumni relations at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. He was chief development officer at Wagner College in Staten Island.

REAL ESTATE

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has some new hires.

Abraham Kanfer of Great Neck, an associate broker in Great Neck, was with Coach Realtors in Floral Park.

Tor Johnson of Miller Place, an associate broker in Stony Brook, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Mount Sinai.

Kelly Forman of Long Beach, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was a senior vice president and director and head of commercial services design and delivery at Capital One Bank in Manhattan.

Theresa Brown of Rockville Centre, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was with Home & Hearth Real Estate in Rockville Centre.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wedrich Joubert of Huntington, a sales agent in Cold Spring Harbor, was with Prime Properties Long Island in Huntington.

Loredana “Lori” Scrobe of Manhasset, a sales agent in Manhasset, was with Coach Realtors in Williston Park.

James Schuck of Brookville, a sales agent in Greenvale, was with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Manhattan.

Fabienne Sameyah of Great Neck, a sales agent in Great Neck, was with Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast in Manhasset.

Evelina Badalov of Great Neck, a sales agent in Great Neck, was with Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast in Manhasset.

Laffey Real Estate has two new sales agents.

Michelle Su of Great Neck, hired in Great Neck, was a specialty pharmacist with Northwell Health in Glen Cove.

Gia Perez of Glen Cove, hired in Greenvale, was a technical designer at Oxford Industries in Manhattan.

Sabrina Iaboni Scarantino of East Williston has been hired as a sales agent at Weichert Realtors, The Family Tree Group, in Mineola. She graduated from Long Island Real Estate School/NYREI in Syosset.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.