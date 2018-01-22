LAW

Paul A. Bartels of Commack has been hired as a litigation associate at Somer, Heller & Corwin in Commack. He was an associate attorney at L’Abbate Balkan Colavita & Contini in Garden City.

Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success has promoted two associates to partners.

John Cahalan of Rockville Centre

Melanie I. Wiener of Oceanside

Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale has promoted three associates to partners.

Stephanie Alberts of East Rockaway

Danielle Gatto of Dix Hills

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Parshhueram Misir of Albertson

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.