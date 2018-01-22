TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Paul A. Bartels, Somer, Heller & Corwin

Paul A. Bartels of Commack has been hired

Paul A. Bartels of Commack has been hired as a litigation associate at Somer, Heller & Corwin in Commack.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Paul A. Bartels of Commack has been hired as a litigation associate at Somer, Heller & Corwin in Commack. He was an associate attorney at L’Abbate Balkan Colavita & Contini in Garden City.

Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success has promoted two associates to partners.

John Cahalan of Rockville Centre

Melanie I. Wiener of Oceanside

Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale has promoted three associates to partners.

Stephanie Alberts of East Rockaway

Danielle Gatto of Dix Hills

Parshhueram Misir of Albertson

