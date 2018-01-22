Long Island hires and promotions: Paul A. Bartels, Somer, Heller & Corwin
LAW
Paul A. Bartels of Commack has been hired as a litigation associate at Somer, Heller & Corwin in Commack. He was an associate attorney at L’Abbate Balkan Colavita & Contini in Garden City.
Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success has promoted two associates to partners.
John Cahalan of Rockville Centre
Melanie I. Wiener of Oceanside
Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale has promoted three associates to partners.
Stephanie Alberts of East Rockaway
Danielle Gatto of Dix Hills
Parshhueram Misir of Albertson
