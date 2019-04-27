Long Island hires and promotions: Paul Pietrofere, Coldwell Banker

COMMERCIALREAL ESTATE

Paul Pietrofere of Bayville has been hired as a sales associate at Coldwell Banker Commercial Island Corporate Services in Islandia. He was an accounting manager with Valiant Solutions Inc. in Woodbury.

LAW

Yonatan Bernstein of Lawrence has been hired as an associate in compliance, investigation and white-collar and insurance fraud at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was an assistant D.A. in the Brooklyn district attorney’s office.

EDUCATION

Shalei V.K. Simms of Brooklyn, associate professor at SUNY Old Westbury, has been promoted to director of graduate business programs.

HEALTH CARE

Samuel Shutman of Huntington has been hired as senior vice president of COPE Health Solutions consultants in Manhattan. He was vice president/network lead at CareConnect Insurance Company in East Hills.

Elizabeth Moore of Manhattan has been hired as executive director of Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research, opening in Calverton in the fall. She was chief operating officer at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, Conn.

Dr. Lyn D. Weiss of Jericho has been hired as chairwoman of the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola. She led residency training for physical medicine and rehab and directed electrodiagnostic medicine at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

BOARDS

Leonard Stekol of Bellmore, chairman, president and CEO of Ridgewood Savings Bank in Queens, has been appointed to the board of directors at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

MARKETING

Austin Williams in Hauppauge has four new hires.

John Peter Zontini of Oceanside, director of creative operations, was a marketing/branding associate at Voyetra Turtle Beach in Valhalla.

Freddy Pinto of West Babylon, a designer, was a product education designer at Eileen Fisher in Manhattan.

Katherine Sohm of Lake Grove, associate media planner, was a branding specialist at GNP Branded Gear in Nesconset.

Julian DiVietro of Northport, a digital intern, was a field marketing manager at City Eventions in Manhattan.

