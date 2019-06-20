TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Paul Vitale, North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center

Paul Vitale of Garden City has been appointed

Photo Credit: The Toy Association

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS

North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center in Roslyn Heights has appointed Paul Vitale of Garden City as president of its board of directors. He is executive vice president of finance and operations at the Toy Association Inc. in Manhattan.

Anthony C. Acampora of Dix Hills, partner-in-charge at SilvermanAcampora in Jericho, has been elected vice chairman of the board of directors of the American Red Cross Long Island Chapter in Mineola.

RESTAURANTS

Andrew Helliwell of Commack has been hired as executive chef at Gatsby on the Ocean in Wantagh. He held the same position at The Mansion at Glen Cove in Glen Cove.

EDUCATION

Jack Bixhorn of Long Beach has been hired as associate principal at Robert Frost Middle School in Deer Park. He was a math and science teacher and math specialist at Rhame Avenue Elementary School in East Rockaway.

REAL ESTATE

Michael Murphy of East Setauket, head of operations for commercial services at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Huntington, has been promoted to senior executive manager of commercial sales.— DIANE DANIELS



