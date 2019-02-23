Long Island hires and promotions: Peter Armstrong Egan, Nixon Peabody
LAW
Peter Armstrong Egan of Garden City, a partner at Nixon Peabody in Jericho, has been promoted to national health care group leader.
Clifford Ryan of Islip has been hired as an associate in the no-fault group at Abrams, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. He was an associate at Bruno, Gerbino & Soriano in Melville.
HEALTH CARE
Long Island Select Healthcare Inc. in Central Islip has two new hires.
Andrea Martinez-Villalobos of North Babylon, hired as a physician assistant, held the same position at AE & LY Medical Associates in Huntington.
Ann Perry-Blizzard of Bohemia, hired as psychiatric nurse practioner, held the same position at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.
FINANCE
Lorenzo San Martin of Plainview has been hired as an IT manager at Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury. He was a network adminstrator at Northeast Securities Inc. in Uniondale.
COMMERCIALREAL ESTATE
Mark Brennan of Northport, director of developmemnt at Federal Realty Investment Trust in Huntington, has been promoted to vice president.
MARKETING
Samantha Pando of Levittown, digital marketing manager at Prescription PR in Northport, has been promoted to digital marketing director.
ARCHITECTURE
H2M architects + engineers in Melville has announced some promotions.
Matthew Mohlin of Smithtown, assistant vice president and senior discipline engineer, promoted to assistant VP and department manager.
Preetha Sasikumar of Levittown, senior human resources generalist, promoted to human resources business partner.
Amanda Vardakas of West Babylon, human resources generalist, promoted to human resources business partner.
Deborah Aiello of Farmingville, project accounting manager, promoted to manager of project accounting.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.