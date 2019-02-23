TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Peter Armstrong Egan, Nixon Peabody

Peter Armstrong Egan of Garden City has been promoted to national health care group leader at Nixon Peabody in Jericho. Photo Credit: Nixon Peabody

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Peter Armstrong Egan of Garden City, a partner at Nixon Peabody in Jericho, has been promoted to national health care group leader.

Clifford Ryan of Islip has been hired as an associate in the no-fault group at Abrams, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. He was an associate at Bruno, Gerbino & Soriano in Melville.

HEALTH CARE

Long Island Select Healthcare Inc. in Central Islip has two new hires.

Andrea Martinez-Villalobos of North Babylon, hired as a physician assistant, held the same position at AE & LY Medical Associates in Huntington.

Ann Perry-Blizzard of Bohemia, hired as psychiatric nurse practioner, held the same position at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

FINANCE

Lorenzo San Martin of Plainview has been hired as an IT manager at Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury. He was a network adminstrator at Northeast Securities Inc. in Uniondale.

COMMERCIALREAL ESTATE

Mark Brennan of Northport, director of developmemnt at Federal Realty Investment Trust in Huntington, has been promoted to vice president.

MARKETING

Samantha Pando of Levittown, digital marketing manager at Prescription PR in Northport, has been promoted to digital marketing director.

ARCHITECTURE

H2M architects + engineers in Melville has announced some promotions.

Matthew Mohlin of Smithtown, assistant vice president and senior discipline engineer, promoted to assistant VP and department manager.

Preetha Sasikumar of Levittown, senior human resources generalist, promoted to human resources business partner.

Amanda Vardakas of West Babylon, human resources generalist, promoted to human resources business partner.

Deborah Aiello of Farmingville, project accounting manager, promoted to manager of project accounting.

