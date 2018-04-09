LAW

Peter N. Zogas of Rockville Centre has been hired as a partner at Lamb & Barnosky in Melville. He was a partner at Wingate Kearney & Cullen in Melville and Brooklyn.

Christine Price of Lynbrook has been hired as an associate in commercial lending and real estate at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City. She was senior associate at Lawrence & Walsh in Hempstead.

INSTALLATION

P&M Doors in Copiague, a commercial door installation and service firm, has two new hires.

Steven Easton Jr. of Westhampton Beach, a sales representative, was owner and installer of Speed Lock Inc. in Westhampton Beach.

Joann Robertson of Melville, a safety manager and sales rep, was senior risk control consultant at Utica National Insurance Group in Woodbury.

REAL ESTATE

Keith M. Stanley of Massapequa has been hired as a sales associate at Coach Realtors in West Islip. He completed an online course at Real Estate U and is a teacher in the Massapequa School District.

