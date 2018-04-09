TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Peter N. Zogas, Lamb & Barnosky

Peter N. Zogas of Rockville Centre has been hired as a partner at the law firm of Lamb & Barnosky in Melville.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

LAW

Peter N. Zogas of Rockville Centre has been hired as a partner at Lamb & Barnosky in Melville. He was a partner at Wingate Kearney & Cullen in Melville and Brooklyn.

Christine Price of Lynbrook has been hired as an associate in commercial lending and real estate at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City. She was senior associate at Lawrence & Walsh in Hempstead.

INSTALLATION

P&M Doors in Copiague, a commercial door installation and service firm, has two new hires.

Steven Easton Jr. of Westhampton Beach, a sales representative, was owner and installer of Speed Lock Inc. in Westhampton Beach.

Joann Robertson of Melville, a safety manager and sales rep, was senior risk control consultant at Utica National Insurance Group in Woodbury.

REAL ESTATE

Keith M. Stanley of Massapequa has been hired as a sales associate at Coach Realtors in West Islip. He completed an online course at Real Estate U and is a teacher in the Massapequa School District. 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

