TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 19° Good Morning
Overcast 19° Good Morning
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Peter Rooney, VHB

Peter Rooney of Ronkonkoma has been hired as

Peter Rooney of Ronkonkoma has been hired as vice president and national practice lead for engineering and construction at VHB in Hauppauge. Photo Credit: VHB / Jim Lennon

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ENGINEERING

Peter Rooney of Ronkonkoma has been hired as vice president and national practice lead for engineering and construction at VHB in Hauppauge. He was a VP and market lead at AECOM in Manhattan.

LAW

Goldberg Segalla in Garden City has promoted two attorneys to partners.

Karina B. Clarke of Valley Stream works in workers’ compensation litigation.

Gina Wischhusen of Port Washington works in general liability and commercial litigation.

Michael Vanunu of Queens Village has been hired as an associate in the insurance fraud group at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was an associate at Nicoletti Hornig & Sweeney in Manhattan.

Yvonne L. Randazzo of Huntington has been hired as an associate attorney at Long Tuminello in Bay Shore. She was a licensed broker at Coach Realtors in Dix Hills.

BOARDS

Long Island Cares — The Harry Chapin Food Bank in Hauppauge has elected two new board members.

Chris Tobia of Sea Cliff is senior director of national/major retail sales at Newsday Media Group in Melville.

Marc Perez of Northport is New York City/Long Island regional executive for consumer business at Bank of America in Melville.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Hauppauge has some new sales agents.

Angela Mirando of Nesconset completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Yesenia Hamze of Huntington Station was with Keystone Realty USA in East Northport.

June Ellis of Smithtown was with Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown.

Susan Hart of East Northport was with Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown.

Colleen E. Spucces of Farmingdale has been hired as a sales agent at Century 21 American Homes in Wantagh. She was with Nappa Realty Inc. in Massapequa.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Laura Gillen, a Democrat, won the election this New town supervisor announces staff picks
Timothy Tenke, center, at a Glen Cove city New mayor takes office amid political tensions
Rosie O'Donnell has endorsed Liuba Grechen Shirley for Rosie O’Donnell backs Peter King challenger
Suffolk County police on the scene of a Crime statistics show decline across LI for 2017
Beginning with January passes, LIRR weekly and monthly New LIRR monthly tickets will lack gender ID
Weather forecast for Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Winter weather advisory for LI, forecasters say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE