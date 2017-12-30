ENGINEERING

Peter Rooney of Ronkonkoma has been hired as vice president and national practice lead for engineering and construction at VHB in Hauppauge. He was a VP and market lead at AECOM in Manhattan.

LAW

Goldberg Segalla in Garden City has promoted two attorneys to partners.

Karina B. Clarke of Valley Stream works in workers’ compensation litigation.

Gina Wischhusen of Port Washington works in general liability and commercial litigation.

Michael Vanunu of Queens Village has been hired as an associate in the insurance fraud group at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was an associate at Nicoletti Hornig & Sweeney in Manhattan.

Yvonne L. Randazzo of Huntington has been hired as an associate attorney at Long Tuminello in Bay Shore. She was a licensed broker at Coach Realtors in Dix Hills.

BOARDS

Long Island Cares — The Harry Chapin Food Bank in Hauppauge has elected two new board members.

Chris Tobia of Sea Cliff is senior director of national/major retail sales at Newsday Media Group in Melville.

Marc Perez of Northport is New York City/Long Island regional executive for consumer business at Bank of America in Melville.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Hauppauge has some new sales agents.

Angela Mirando of Nesconset completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Yesenia Hamze of Huntington Station was with Keystone Realty USA in East Northport.

June Ellis of Smithtown was with Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown.

Susan Hart of East Northport was with Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown.

Colleen E. Spucces of Farmingdale has been hired as a sales agent at Century 21 American Homes in Wantagh. She was with Nappa Realty Inc. in Massapequa.

