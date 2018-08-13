LAW

John P. Campana of Rockville Centre has been hired as an associate in the general liability group at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was an associate counsel at Martyn Toher Martyn in Mineola.

David A. Bamdad of Plainview, an associate at Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone in Mineola, has been promoted to partner.

David Johansen Jr. of Valley Stream has been hired as a marketing coordinator at Tenenbaum Law in Melville. He was a corporate communications intern at Entercom in Manhattan.

Christina M. Noon of Middle Island has been hired as an associate attorney at Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo in Riverhead. She was an associate attorney at Stefans Law Group in Woodbury.

Michael A. Berger of Mineola has been hired as a labor and employment associate at Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale. He was an associate at Frank & Associates in Farmingdale.

