COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Rashaad Peters of Queens Village, Queens, has been hired as a marketing associate at American Investment Properties Inc. in Garden City, which specializes in the sale and acquisition of commercial real estate. He was a marketing analyst at Sharestates Inc., a real estate investment company in Great Neck.

BOARDS AND ASSOCIATIONS

The National Conference of CPA Practitioners in Mineola has elected two officers to its executive board.

Sandra G. Johnson of Merrick, owner and CEO of Sandra G. Johnson, CPA in Bellmore, has been elected immediate past president.

Frank A. Gallo of Dix Hills, managing partner of Gallo & Company CPA in Jericho, has been elected vice president.

Joseph Garcia of Farmingdale, manager of Weichert Realtors, Performance Homes, in Farmingdale, has been elected president of the Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Jay B. Silverman of Port Washington, partner at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale, has been appointed to the Council of Overseers, which is a group of Long Island business people who advise the executive director and management team on key strategic issues, for the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Greenvale.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NONPROFITS

Daniel J. Lloyd of Babylon, director of development at Long Island Citizens for Community Values in Lindenhurst, has been promoted to associate director.

North Shore Land Alliance in Oyster Bay, a nationally accredited land and trust nonprofit, has two new hires.

Linda Rosenthal of Westbury has been hired as associate director of land transactions. She was a senior paralegal at Open Space Institute in Manhattan.

Mary Schmutz of Glen Cove has been hired as stroll garden manager. She was garden manager at Humes Japanese Garden Foundation in Mill Neck, which was acquired by the North Shore Land Alliance.

ARCHITECTURE

H2M architects + engineers in Melville has some new hires from Ehasz Giacalone Architects in Farmingdale.

John G. Mombach Jr. of Central Islip, hired as a project designer, had the same role.

Carlos Salvatierra of Elmont, hired as a staff designer, had the same role.

Mian Wang of East Setauket, hired as a project architect, had the same role.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.