Long Island hires and promotions: Rebecca Langweber, Nassau County Bar Association

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS

Rebecca L. Langweber of Massapequa, associate attorney at Denise R. Langweber in Wantagh, has been elected to the board of directors of the Nassau County Bar Association in Mineola.

Dr. Alka Nischal of Mineola, a geriatric medicine specialist with Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, has been appointed to the board of trustees of Helen Keller Services in Brooklyn.

Amy B. Marion of Sea Cliff, partner at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success, has been installed as president of the Criminal Courts Bar Association of Nassau County.

AUTOMOTIVE

Rocky Vincenzo Dentici of West Babylon has been hired as a sales and leasing consultant at King O’Rourke Auto Group in Smithtown. He was in sales at Sun Buick GMC in Wantagh.

LAW

Linda M. Oliva of West Hempstead has been hired as an associate in the medical malpractice group at Levine & Grossman in Mineola. She was an associate at Pegalis and Erickson in Lake Success. 

