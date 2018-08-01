TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Richard Conger, King Kuller

Richard Conger of Smithtown has been promoted to

Richard Conger of Smithtown has been promoted to vice president of perishables at King Kullen in Bethpage. Photo Credit: Suzanne Ammon, Crown Advertising Agency

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

SUPERMARKETS

King Kullen in Bethpage has promoted five directors as vice presidents.

Richard Conger of Smithtown, perishables, was in produce, meat, seafood and deli.

Tracey Cullen of Amityville, marketing, was in pricing and social media.

Robert Jandovitz of Floral Park, human resources, was in HR.

James Leary of Bayport, also controller of operations, was in accounts payable.

Elizabeth Ostrove of Smithtown, also controller of finance, was in accounting.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Nicholas Biscardi of Commack, paraplanner at Biscardi, Jacobs, Tong & Associates in Commack, has been promoted to associate financial adviser.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Developer Anthony Bartone of Terwilliger & Bartone Properties Group: IDA ratings undermine affordable housing
The planned Wellbridge Residential Substance-Abuse Treatment Campus, designed Drug treatment center slated for EPCAL
Ralph Boettger was an avid runner long before Former Newsday circulation manager dies at 95
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas on April Brown: DA probe could have long reach
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder speaks about the Cops: 37 drug arrests in opioid crackdown
Gary Volpe, a Nassau Police civilian employee and Crusading 911 operators union leader dies at 59