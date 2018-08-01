SUPERMARKETS

King Kullen in Bethpage has promoted five directors as vice presidents.

Richard Conger of Smithtown, perishables, was in produce, meat, seafood and deli.

Tracey Cullen of Amityville, marketing, was in pricing and social media.

Robert Jandovitz of Floral Park, human resources, was in HR.

James Leary of Bayport, also controller of operations, was in accounts payable.

Elizabeth Ostrove of Smithtown, also controller of finance, was in accounting.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Nicholas Biscardi of Commack, paraplanner at Biscardi, Jacobs, Tong & Associates in Commack, has been promoted to associate financial adviser.

