CREDIT UNIONS

Suffolk Federal Credit Union has announced three promotions.

Richard Klefsky of Shirley, vice president of retail banking in Medford, promoted to senior vice president of retail banking

Laura Sferruzzo of Mastic Beach, assistant branch manager at Eastport branch, promoted to branch manager

Patricia Matuozzi of Patchogue, compliance officer in Medford, promoted to senior compliance officer.

BOARDS

Anne Markowitz Recht of Plainview, CEO and founder of AMR Care Group in Jericho and Manhattan, has been elected president of the Aging Life Care Association of New York in Manhattan.

RESTAURANTS

Kelsey Bigler of Hawthorne, New Jersey, has been hired as a catering and events sales coordinator at Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Garden City. She had a similar position at Blue Moon Mexican Cafe in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

