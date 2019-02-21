Long Island hires and promotions: Richard Klefsky, Suffolk Federal Credit Union
CREDIT UNIONS
Suffolk Federal Credit Union has announced three promotions.
Richard Klefsky of Shirley, vice president of retail banking in Medford, promoted to senior vice president of retail banking
Laura Sferruzzo of Mastic Beach, assistant branch manager at Eastport branch, promoted to branch manager
Patricia Matuozzi of Patchogue, compliance officer in Medford, promoted to senior compliance officer.
BOARDS
Anne Markowitz Recht of Plainview, CEO and founder of AMR Care Group in Jericho and Manhattan, has been elected president of the Aging Life Care Association of New York in Manhattan.
RESTAURANTS
Kelsey Bigler of Hawthorne, New Jersey, has been hired as a catering and events sales coordinator at Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Garden City. She had a similar position at Blue Moon Mexican Cafe in Wyckoff, New Jersey.
