Long Island hires and promotions: Richard Klefsky, Suffolk Federal Credit Union

Richard Klefsky of Shirley has been promoted to

Richard Klefsky of Shirley has been promoted to senior vice president of retail banking at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford.

By Diane Daniels
CREDIT UNIONS

Suffolk Federal Credit Union has announced three promotions.

Richard Klefsky of Shirley, vice president of retail banking in Medford, promoted to senior vice president of retail banking

Laura Sferruzzo of Mastic Beach, assistant branch manager at Eastport branch, promoted to branch manager

Patricia Matuozzi of Patchogue, compliance officer in Medford, promoted to senior compliance officer.

BOARDS

Anne Markowitz Recht of Plainview, CEO and founder of AMR Care Group in Jericho and Manhattan, has been elected president of the Aging Life Care Association of New York in Manhattan.

RESTAURANTS

Kelsey Bigler of Hawthorne, New Jersey, has been hired as a catering and events sales coordinator at Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Garden City. She had a similar position at Blue Moon Mexican Cafe in Wyckoff, New Jersey. 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

