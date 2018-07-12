EDUCATION

Richard Nader of Brookville has been hired as chief research and international officer at LIU Post in Brookville. He was associate VP for international programs and executive director of the International Institute at Mississippi State University.

Long Beach Public Schools district has four new administrators.

Evelyn Daza of Baldwin, new coordinator of English as a new language, was lead ENL teacher in Lynbrook Union Free School District.

Patrick Kiley-Rendon of Massapequa Park, new director of technology, was assistant principal at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills.

Gina Reddock of North Bellmore, promoted to program manager, was assistant program manager at the Long Beach Adult Learning Center.

Christopher Webel of Long Beach, new coordinator of alternative educational programs, was a high school guidance counselor at the NIKE Work Based Learning Center.

