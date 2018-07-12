TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Richard Nader, LIU Post

Richard Nader of Brookville has been hired as

Richard Nader of Brookville has been hired as inaugural chief research and international officer at LIU Post in Brookville. Photo Credit: LIU

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
EDUCATION

Richard Nader of Brookville has been hired as chief research and international officer at LIU Post in Brookville. He was associate VP for international programs and executive director of the International Institute at Mississippi State University.

Long Beach Public Schools district has four new administrators.

Evelyn Daza of Baldwin, new coordinator of English as a new language, was lead ENL teacher in Lynbrook Union Free School District.

Patrick Kiley-Rendon of Massapequa Park, new director of technology, was assistant principal at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills.

Gina Reddock of North Bellmore, promoted to program manager, was assistant program manager at the Long Beach Adult Learning Center.

Christopher Webel of Long Beach, new coordinator of alternative educational programs, was a high school guidance counselor at the NIKE Work Based Learning Center.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

