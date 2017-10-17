ASSOCIATIONS
The International Facility Management Association’s Long Island chapter in Old Bethpage has elected new officers.
Richard Neuman of Melville, president, is vice president of projects at JLL in Melville.
Shaun Brady of Holbrook, executive vice president, is director of facilities at Altice USA in Bethpage.
Joe Sanda of Patchogue, first vice president, is senior project manager of West Rac Contracting Corp. in Hauppauge.
Scott Brown of Islip, second vice president, is vice president of Huntington Paving Inc. in Huntington Station.
Joseph McDonagh of Levittown, third vice president, is facility manager at JLL in Manhattan.
Mark Davis of Wading River, secretary, is a facility complex manager at Brookhaven National Lab in Upton.
Jennifer Herrmann-Carballeira of Northport, treasurer, is manager of central material management at Altice USA in Bethpage.
