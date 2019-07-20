TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Rick Wiedersum, H2M architects + engineers

ARCHITECTURE

H2M architects + engineers in Melville has acquired Wiedersum Associates Architects in Hauppauge and hired nine people from that firm.

Rick Wiedersum of St. James, vice president and studio director, was principal-in-charge.

Bill Laverty of East Islip, a business development associate, was senior project manager.

Thomas Tait Jr. of West Islip, a senior architect, was senior project architect.

Sergio Gonzalez of Smithtown, a project architect, was senior project designer.

Giovanni Leone of Massapequa, a project architect, held same position.

Michael Thompson of Hauppauge, a project architect, held the same position.

Dionissios Karnessis of Smithtown, a project designer, was a project manager and tech/security specialist.

Alayne Boehm of Kings Park, an administrative support professional, was an administrative assistant.

Gwendolyn Jackson of Bay Shore, an administrative support professional, was an administrative assistant.

EDUCATION

Catherine Glaser of Oakdale has been appointed assistant principal for the William Rall and Daniel Street elementary schools in Lindenhurst. She was assistant principal at PS 354 The STEM Institute of Queens in Jamaica, Queens.

MARKETING

David J. Loewy of Melville has been hired as partner and chief creative officer at OpenMoves Inc. in Huntington. He was chief creative officer at Hedgehog Development in Holbrook.

HEALTH CARE

Anthony Corso of Northport has been hired as clinic director at MOTION Sports Medicine in Huntington Station. He was director of Corso Physicial Therapy in Hauppauge.

