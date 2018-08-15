BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Robert Budd of Brightwaters, CEO of Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc. in Old Bethpage, has been elected president of the board for the American Network of Community Options and Resources in Alexandria, Virginia.

Kathleen Caputi of Northport, senior vice president of Epoch 5 Public Relations in Huntington, has been elected to the board of directors of Pet Peeves Inc. in Woodbury.

Zahra Jafri of Great Neck, president and co-founder of Lynx Mortgage Bank in Westbury, has been elected treasurer of the Mortgage Bankers Association of New York in Hicksville.

Andrew J. Zankel of Dix Hills, executive vice president and managing partner of Core Title Services insurance company in Lake Success, has been elected to the board of directors of the Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills.

Rhonda L. Maco of Baldwin, founder of the Law Offices of Rhonda L. Maco in Garden City, has been elected vice chair of the board of trustees of MercyFirst in Syosset, a human services nonprofit.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.