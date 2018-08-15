TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Robert Budd, community options network

Robert Budd of Brightwaters has been elected president

Robert Budd of Brightwaters has been elected president of the board of directors for American Network of Community Options and Resources in Alexandria, Virginia. Photo Credit: Family Residences and Essential Enterprises

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Robert Budd of Brightwaters, CEO of Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc. in Old Bethpage, has been elected president of the board for the American Network of Community Options and Resources in Alexandria, Virginia.

Kathleen Caputi of Northport, senior vice president of Epoch 5 Public Relations in Huntington, has been elected to the board of directors of Pet Peeves Inc. in Woodbury.

Zahra Jafri of Great Neck, president and co-founder of Lynx Mortgage Bank in Westbury, has been elected treasurer of the Mortgage Bankers Association of New York in Hicksville.

Andrew J. Zankel of Dix Hills, executive vice president and managing partner of Core Title Services insurance company in Lake Success, has been elected to the board of directors of the Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills.

Rhonda L. Maco of Baldwin, founder of the Law Offices of Rhonda L. Maco in Garden City, has been elected vice chair of the board of trustees of MercyFirst in Syosset, a human services nonprofit. 

