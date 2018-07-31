Long Island hires and promotions: Robert J. Fryman, Moritt Hock & Hamroff
LAW
Robert J. Fryman of Plainview has been hired as a partner in the construction group at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City. He was a partner at Westermann Sheehy Keenan Samaan & Aydelott in East Meadow.
BOARDS
John Collins of Huntington, president/CEO of NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, has been elected chair of the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council in Hauppauge.
Carl Oliveri of Garden City, partner and construction leader at Grassi & Co. in Jericho and Manhattan, has been elected president of the Construction Industry CPAs/Consultants Association in Pensacola, Florida.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Select Real Equity Advisors in Huntington Station has two new agents.
Connor Coughlin of Patchogue was an investment intern at Cushman & Wakefield Inc. in Providence.
Hunter DeLuca of Medford managed yacht transits at Treasure Cove Resort Marina in Riverhead.
