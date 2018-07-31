TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
79° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Robert J. Fryman, Moritt Hock & Hamroff

Robert J. Fryman of Plainview has been hired

Robert J. Fryman of Plainview has been hired as a partner in the construction group at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City. Photo Credit: Daphne Borowski Photography

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

LAW

Robert J. Fryman of Plainview has been hired as a partner in the construction group at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City. He was a partner at Westermann Sheehy Keenan Samaan & Aydelott in East Meadow.

BOARDS

John Collins of Huntington, president/CEO of NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, has been elected chair of the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council in Hauppauge.

Carl Oliveri of Garden City, partner and construction leader at Grassi & Co. in Jericho and Manhattan, has been elected president of the Construction Industry CPAs/Consultants Association in Pensacola, Florida.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Select Real Equity Advisors in Huntington Station has two new agents.

Connor Coughlin of Patchogue was an investment intern at Cushman & Wakefield Inc. in Providence.

Hunter DeLuca of Medford managed yacht transits at Treasure Cove Resort Marina in Riverhead.

 

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Culverts along the Northeast Branch of the Nissequogue Flooding fix on the way for village residents
The Exchange Ambulance of the Islips, which provides Islip Town to relocate EMS building
Tourists, including day-trippers to Jones Beach, spent $5.9 Report: Tourists spent $5.9 billion on LI
Huntington-based Nautilus Roasting Co. will be selling beans Coffee company opens pop-up in LI candy store
Robin S. Laveman, a commissioner and chair of Brown: Gaming a broken system in Nassau
Restaurant owner William Mendez, left, and village trustee Officials: 2 indicted on public corruption charges