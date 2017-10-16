LAW
Robert Nosek of Glen Cove has joined Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow as an associate in bankruptcy and debtor/creditor rights. He was a law clerk for Judge James L. Garrity Jr. in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.
Angelica Barcsansky of Massapequa has joined Rivkin Radler in Uniondale as an associate in insurance fraud. She was an associate with Boyle Shaughnessy Law PC in Hartford.
Adam Shatzkes of Sayville has been hired as an associate attorney at Jakubowski, Robertson, Maffei, Goldsmith & Tartaglia in St. James. He was an attorney at the Law Offices of Lindsay P. Henry in Babylon.
ASSOCIATIONS
Lisa Casa of Long Beach, an associate at Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana in Uniondale, has been appointed treasurer of the Nassau County Women’s Bar Foundation in Mineola.
BANKING
Philip Amico of East Williston has been hired as vice president and senior commercial SBA loan officer at Empire National Bank in Islandia. He was vice president at Newtek Small Business Finance in Lake Success.
