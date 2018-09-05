Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Long Island hires and promotions: Robert Pospischil, Protegrity Advisors

Robert Pospischil of Nesconset has been hired as

Robert Pospischil of Nesconset has been hired as a senior adviser at Protegrity Advisors in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Bob Giglione Photography

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

FINANCE

Robert Pospischil of Nesconset has been hired as a senior adviser at Protegrity Advisors in Ronkonkoma, a business management consultant. He was president and CEO of Bissett Nursery in Dix Hills and Bissett Equipment Corp. in Holtsville.

Akil Lamy of Kew Gardens, Queens, has been hired as a financial planning associate at Bshapiro Financial in Jericho. He was a customer service specialist at MainStay Investments in Jersey City, New Jersey. M>

NONPROFITS

Angela Montemarano of Massapequa, was hired as vice president and chief human resources officer at the Family & Children’s Association in Mineola, and had been associate director of human resources at Farmingdale State College.

MARKETING

Anthony Michael Saladino of Rockville Centre has been promoted from paid search specialist at Elite SEM in Manhattan to senior paid search specialist.

DEVELOPMENT

Donna Bahena of Bellmore has been hired as director of marketing at The Engel Burman Group in Garden City. She held the same position at North America Aftermarket-Mobileye in Manhattan. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

