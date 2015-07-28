Long Island hires and promotions: Robert Quarte, Albrecht, Viggiano, Zurek and Co.

ACCOUNTING

Albrecht, Viggiano, Zureck and Co. in Hauppauge, a CPA and business advisory firm, has promoted five principals to partner:

Lawrence C. Lucarelli of Kings Park, Thomas J. Ruggiero of Port Jefferson Station, James P. O'Connor of Levittown, Kenneth B. Laks of Holbrook and Jill K. Gunzel of Smithtown.

Robert Quarte of Sayville has been promoted to the new role of co-managing partner at Albrecht, Viggiano, Zureck and Co. He was a partner.

LAW

Marc S. Alessi of Shoreham has joined Campolo, Middleton and McCormick in Ronkonkoma as an attorney in the corporate and real estate groups. He was counsel to Jaspan Schlesinger LLP in Garden City.

Paige Bartholomew of Huntington has been hired as a first-year associate at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale. She has been an intern at a Garden City law firm and in the Nassau County DA's office.

Michael J. Barone Jr. of Rockville Centre has joined Sahn Ward Coschignano PLLC in Uniondale as an associate. He was a pro bono legal intern for the Mercy Advocacy Program in Islip Terrace.

