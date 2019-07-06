Long Island hires and promotions: Robert Riley, St. Joseph’s College

EDUCATION

Robert Riley of Brooklyn has been hired as provost and vice president of academic affairs at St. Joseph’s College in Brooklyn and Patchogue. He was vice provost of academic affairs at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.

CREDIT UNIONS

Daniel R. Ford of Roslyn has been hired as chief information officer at NEFCU in Westbury. He held the same position at lst Source Bank in South Bend, Indiana.

ADVERTISING

Robert W. Lamberson Jr. of Smithtown has been hired as director of analytics and reporting at Austin Williams in Hauppauge. He had the same job at Dentsu Aegis Network (Carat) in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Melissa Mangia of Williston Park, associate broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty in Williston Park, has been promoted to assistant manager.

ENGINEERING

D&B Engineers and Architects in Woodbury has eight new hires.

Carolyn Lowe of Brewster, a vice president, held same position at Arcadis in White Plains.

Robert Lerch of Glenwood Landing, an engineer, was a civil and environmental engineering intern at Hayduk Engineering in Port Jefferson Station.

Zahir Baig of Staten Island, a construction inspector, was a special inspector at Future Tech Consultants Inc. in Mineola.

Samanka Dumond of Cambria Heights, Queens, an assistant resident engineer, was project engineer at The LiRo Group in Whitestone, Queens.

Christopher Collaro of Stony Brook, a structural engineer, was an intern at JC Broderick & Associates Inc. in Hauppauge.

David Slagan of Chestnut Ridge, an architect, was a project manager at DF Gibson Architects in Manhattan.

Charles Zweibach of Madison, N.J., a senior architect, was lead architect at Ardurra in Staten Island.

Jacob Marlin of Staten Island, a civil engineer, was an engineering intern at MAC Products in Kearny, N.J.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Jason A. Waterman of Commack has been hired as a pediatrician for Long Island Select Healthcare, Inc. in Central Islip. He was a pediatric attending and clinical director of quality improvement at Heritage Health & Housing, Inc. in Manhattan.

