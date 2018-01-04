TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Ron Austin, United Mortgage Corp.

Ron Austin of Woodmere has been hired as

Ron Austin of Woodmere has been hired as senior vice president of specialty products at United Mortgage Corp. in Melville. Photo Credit: Heidi Frigano

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BANKING

Ron Austin of Woodmere has been hired as senior vice president of specialty products at United Mortgage Corp. in Melville. He was senior vice president at GuardHill Financial Corp. in Manhattan.

INSURANCE

Nathan Lewkowicz of Melville has been hired as senior vice president of Grober Imbey Insurance Agency in Valley Stream. He was vice president of sales at National General Insurance in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Carol Flaherty-Lynch of Smithtown, an associate broker in Smithtown, was with Coldwell Banker in Smithtown.

Michele Cameron of Northport, a sales agent in East Northport, was with Coldwell Banker in Northport.

Cory Walker of East Northport, a sales agent in East Northport, was with Coldwell Banker in Northport.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

