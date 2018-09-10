Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
62° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Ryan Aliperti, Wantagh School District

Ryan Aliperti of Commack has been hired as

Ryan Aliperti of Commack has been hired as humanities and literacy K-5 director in the Wantagh School District. Photo Credit: Wantagh School District

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

EDUCATION

Wantagh School District has hired four new administrators.

Ryan Aliperti of Commack, humanities and literacy K-5 director, was assistant principal at Lockhart Elementary School in Massapequa.

Tobias Daempfle of Wantagh, interim science and technology director, was a science director and coordinator in West Hempstead Union Free School District.

Thomas Fucci of Plainview, director of facilities and transportation, directed facilities in Freeport Union Free School District.

Scott Jackson of North Babylon, K-5 director of science, technology, engineering, the arts and math, was assistant principal at Chatterton Elementary School in Merrick.

Frank Pillitteri of West Islip, has been hired as director of math and science in East Islip School District. He was a physics teacher at Smithtown High School West.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Dozens of typewriters like the one at the Typewriters far from obsolete in LI town
Riverhead Town police officers salute outside of Riverhead Police 'in mourning' as fallen K-9 remembered
Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Parks and Recreation Town fast-tracks construction of spray park
The backyard view of a North Sea rental Airbnb: Summer bookings on LI up almost 40%
Stony Brook University heads the list of local LI schools measure up in U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
The Waterview at the Port Jefferson Country Club Waterside eatery to host late-summer lobster bake