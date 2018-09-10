EDUCATION

Wantagh School District has hired four new administrators.

Ryan Aliperti of Commack, humanities and literacy K-5 director, was assistant principal at Lockhart Elementary School in Massapequa.

Tobias Daempfle of Wantagh, interim science and technology director, was a science director and coordinator in West Hempstead Union Free School District.

Thomas Fucci of Plainview, director of facilities and transportation, directed facilities in Freeport Union Free School District.

Scott Jackson of North Babylon, K-5 director of science, technology, engineering, the arts and math, was assistant principal at Chatterton Elementary School in Merrick.

Frank Pillitteri of West Islip, has been hired as director of math and science in East Islip School District. He was a physics teacher at Smithtown High School West.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.