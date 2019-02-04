BOARDS

The Wading River-Shoreham Chamber of Commerce has elected new officers and members to its board.

Samantha Nagorski of Wading River, president, is co-owner and creator of R.E.N. Design Co. in Wading River.

Greg Verderosa of Wading River, vice president, owns Inspections by Greg in Wading River.

Kelly Farrell of Rocky Point, interim secretary, owns Salon Expert in Wading River.

Deborah Wojcik of Wading River, treasurer, is vice president of Sterling National Bank in Wading River.

George Asllani of Wading River, member, is a partner at Annunziata & Asllani in Bayport and Wading River.

Nicholas Corleto of Wading River, member, is a mortgage banker at Financial Equities Mortgage Bankers in Northport.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

George Eldi of Ridge, member, owns Wines by Nature in Wading River.

Dr. Suzanne Cohen of Wading River, member, is with Shoreline Family Dentistry in Wading River.

The Old Westbury College Foundation Inc. has elected new trustees to its board.

Nora Bassett of Westbury is an independent management consultant.

Gary Casimir of New Rochelle is a partner in the law firm McGivney Kluger & Cook in Manhattan.

Lawrence Chariton of Massapequa is chief operating officer at Great American Jewelry in Massapequa Park.

Steven Connolly of Dix Hills is president and CEO of Co-Source Solutions accountants in Melville.

Monique Darrisaw-Akil of Freeport is assistant superintendent of secondary education for Brentwood Union Free School District.

Former Nassau County Executive Thomas S. Gulotta of Merrick is special counsel for the law firm Albanese & Albanese in Garden City.

Luis F. Ras of Manhasset is founder and owner of the law firm Ras Associates in Purchase.

Joseph P. Sheehan of Brooklyn is owner and president of Colony Pest Management Inc. in Brooklyn.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.