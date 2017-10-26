FINANCE

Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury has two new hires.

Samuel Fregly of East Islip, a technology specialist, was a clinical data analyst at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park.

Christianna Crapo of West Babylon, an operations specialist, was an executive assistant to the president and CEO at Welcome Wagon in Plainview.

LAW

Pablo A. Fernandez of Oyster Bay has been hired as an associate in litigation at The Russell Friedman Law Group in Lake Success. He was a deputy bureau chief in litigation with the Nassau County Attorney’s Office in Mineola.

REAL ESTATE

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Stuart Edelman of Orient has been hired as an agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Southampton. He was president of Edstuart Inc. in Manhattan.

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Erica Bernardi of Northport, a sales agent in East Northport, with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Northport.

Phyllis Loverme Civiletti of East Patchogue, an associate broker in Patchogue, was with EXIT Home Key Realty in Patchogue.

Demetra Legatos of Syosset, a sales agent in Floral Park, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Bayside, Queens.

Catherine Marconi of Seaford, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was with Real Living Innovations in Wantagh.

Elena Zborovsky of Oceanside, an associate broker in Rockville Centre, was with Hal Knopf Realty in Oceanside.

Melissa Koppelman of Smithtown, a sales agent in Smithtown, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Smithtown.

Coach Realtors in Port Jefferson has five new agents.

Andrew Breslin of Mount Sinai was an instructor in theater arts at Stony Brook University.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Stacey Brown of Setauket was a teacher’s assistant in the Three Village Central School District.

Nicole McNulty of Setauket worked in accounting at Walmart in Setauket.

Diane Tomkin of Port Jefferson is a self-employed registered dietician.

Stuart Kohn of Port Jefferson was with Coldwell Banker in Setauket.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.