Long Island hires and promotions: Sandy Milord, Harris Beach

LAW

Harris Beach in Uniondale has hired three new associates.

Sandy Milord of Valley Stream was an assistant corporation counsel at the New York City Law Department in Manhattan.

John Anzalone of West Islip was a senior associate at Brown & Altman in Melville.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hillary Gunther Link of Manhattan was general counsel at Shamps Beverage in Manhattan.

ARTS

Marie Saint-Cyr of Wyandanch has been hired as a program associate at Westbury Arts in Westbury. She is a recent gradate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan and participated in the Downtown Brooklyn Arts Management Fellowship program.

AEROSPACE

Constantine Petropoulos of Plandome, vice president and general counsel at Park Electrochemical Corp. in Melville, has been promoted to senior vice president and general counsel.

NONPROFITS

Colleen Levy of Bayport has been hired as an accounting specialist at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho. She was a bookkeeper/airline auditor at Accommodations Plus International in Melville.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Kuttin Wealth Management — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Hauppauge has four new hires.

Ashley Morrone of Mount Sinai, hired as a client service associate, was a financial director at EOS Fire Protection Inc. in Coram.

Scott Hlatky of Nesconset, hired as a business development specialist, was owner of Plan for Greatness Consulting in Nesconset.

Keriann O’Keefe of Miller Place, hired as a client service associate, was a medical assistant at Bay Family Medicine in East Islip.

Elaine Guerrera of Miller Place, hired as a receptionist, was a manager at ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo in East Hampton.

GOVERNMENT

Joe Gill of Glen Cove has been hired as treasurer of the Village of Hempstead. He was clerk and treasurer of the Village of Great Neck.

BANKING

Marc Perez of Northport, the New York City/Long Island regional executive for consumer banking at Bank of America in Melville, has been promoted to managing director/market executive at Bank of America Private Bank in Melville.

ADVERTISING

Jim Pasqualone of Long Beach has been hired as senior director of digital growth at EGC Group in Melville. He was senior director of paid media at Wpromote in Melville.

— diane daniels

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.