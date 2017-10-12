ARTS
Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts in Wheatley Heights has two new hires.
Sari Sharaby of Forest Hills, Queens, has been hired as chief financial officer. She was vice president and finance director at Christie’s in Manhattan.
Kathleen Drohan of the Bronx has been hired as director of marketing and communications. She was director of WQXR Instrument Drive at New York Public Radio.
RETAIL
Frank Vassallo of Hicksville, director of store operations at King Kullen in Bethpage, has been promoted to vice president of store operations.
TECHNOLOGY
Stephen Hughes of Stony Brook has been hired as director of DNA programs at Applied DNA Sciences Inc. in Stony Brook. He was a research molecular biologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Peoria, Illinois.
BOARDS
Laurie Hulbert of Islandia, senior director for advocacy at VIBS Family Violence and Rape Crisis Center in Islandia, has been promoted to executive director.
