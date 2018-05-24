REAL ESTATE

Sarit Elias of Great Neck has been hired as a sales agent at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Great Neck.She was with Edna Marshall Realty in Great Neck.

Martin Gleason of Cutchogue, vice president of operations at The Corcoran Group in Bridgehampton, has been promoted to senior managing director in Southhampton.

Signature Premier Properties has some new sales agents.

Salvatore Celi of Massapequa, hired in Massapequa Park, was with Century 21 American Homes in Oceanside.

Sandra Sokol of Roslyn Heights, hired in Syosset, was with Douglas Elliman in Roslyn Heights.

Michele Mahoney of Smithtown, hired in Smithtown, was with Cornerstone Properties of Long Island in West Sayville.

Lisa Vitale of Huntington, hired in East Northport, was with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic Shores in Huntington.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.