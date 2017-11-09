LAW

Scott Schwartz of Great Neck, an associate in real estate at Cassin & Cassin in Manhattan, has been promoted to partner.

BANKING

Signature Bank in Melville has promoted two senior vice presidents from group directors to managing group directors.

Joseph Fingerman of Commack

John Zieran of Northport

Daniel Liberty of Port Jefferson Station has been hired as senior managing director and senior vice president at Sterling National Bank in Melville. He was regional vice president and middle-market group manager at M&T Bank in Melville.

REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has two new sales agents.

Shannon Mullaney of Sayville, hired in Sayville, was a ticket taker at Sayville Ferry Service in Sayville.

Marie White of Farmingdale, hired in Babylon, was with Century 21 American Homes in Farmingdale.

