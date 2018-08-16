ACCOUNTING

R.S. Abrams & Co. in Islandia has made some hires and promotions.

Sean Macumber of Wantagh, a new supervisor, was a supervisor at Hertz Herson CPA in Manhattan.

Emily Ludemann of Stony Brook, a new staff accountant, was a junior accountant at Steven Hirsch CPA in Garden City.

Brendan Nelson of Smithtown, promoted from supervisor to manager.

Bryan Edwards of St. James, promoted from senior I to senior II auditor.

Joanna DeMartino of Deer Park, promoted from staff accountant to senior I auditor.

Alyssa Contarino of Massapequa Park, promoted from semi-senior to senior I auditor.

Zachary Thaler of Smithtown, promoted from accounting intern to staff accountant.

