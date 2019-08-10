Long Island hires and promotions: Shane Dean, H2M architects + engineers

ARCHITECTURE

H2M architects + engineers in Melville has six new hires.

Shane Dean of Commack, an accounting assistant, was an accounting clerk at Globecomm Systems Inc. in Hauppauge.

Shavaronn Thomas of Central Islip, hired as an application support coordinator, was a junior business analyst in IT tech support at US Mortgage Corp. in Melville.

Anthony Spantidakis of Port Washington, a senior environmental scientist, was a senior project manager and environmental scientist at Cardno in Manhattan, a unit of ATC Group.

Taylor Reynolds of East Rockaway, an accounting supervisor, was a senior accountant at 5W Public Relations in Manhattan.

Amelia Veitch of St. James, a staff engineer, was a chapter relations, advertising and outreach coordinator at Engineers for a Sustainable World in Manhattan.

Joan Word of Seaford, a project document control coordinator, was a licensing coordinator at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Huntington Station.

COMMUNICATIONS

Cahill Strategies in Farmingdale has made a promotion and a new hire.

Raymond Webb of Farmingdale, a construction and transportation consultant, was a senior operations executive and regional director of facilities management at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Kaitlyn Cahill of Lindenhurst, office manager, promoted to director of operations.

ADVERTISING

John Paniccioli of Ridge has been hired as vice president and general manager at Watchdog Advertising Inc. in Rocky Point. He was senior account manager at WALK-FM, 97.5FM in Patchogue.

EDUCATION

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District has two new hires.

Marisa Bel of Huntington, K-12 supervisor of languages other than English and English as a new language, was K-12 supervisor of world languages and English as a new language in Bethlehem Central School District in upstate Delmar.

Kevin Leach of Massapequa Park, assistant principal of Oyster Bay High School, was an earth science teacher in the Uniondale School District.

NONPROFITS

Alice Marie Rorke of Huntington has been hired as executive director of the Townwide Fund of Huntington. She is also volunteer president of the Huntington Foundation for Excellence in Education.

