Long Island hires and promotions: Sharon Seemadray, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sharon Seemadray of Queens Village has been hired

Sharon Seemadray of Queens Village has been hired as an associate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Franklin Square. Photo Credit: Carl J. Santoro

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has some new hires.

Sharon Seemadray of Queens Village, hired as an associate broker in Franklin Square, was with KPMG in Melville.

Tod Schild of Garden City, hired as a sales associate in Manhasset, worked from home as an executive of Brueprint Brewing Company of Apex, North Carolina.

Matthew Ferrara of Commack, hired as a sales associate in Dix Hills, was a salesman and assistant manager at Universal Autosports in Glen Cove.

Maria Corigliano of Sea Cliff, hired as a sales associate in Locust Valley, was a marketing consultant at Text100 Global Communications in Manhattan.

Angelica Katsigiorgis Crotty of Massapequa Park has been hired as a sales agent at All Island Estates Realty Corp. in Wantagh. She was an interlibrary loan specialist for the Schwartz Memorial Library at LIU Post in Brookville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

