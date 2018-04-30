TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Sharon Wachter, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Sharon Wachter of Miller Place has been hired

Sharon Wachter of Miller Place has been hired as a sales agent at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Mount Sinai. Photo Credit: Sharon Wachter

By Diane Daniels
REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new hires.

Sharon Wachter of Miller Place, a sales agent in Mount Sinai, was with Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life in Wading River.

Pamela Karmaniolos of Levittown, an associate broker in Syosset, was with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s in Garden City.

Tracy Melideo of Dix Hills, a sales agent in Syosset, was in sales at Atlantic Auto Group in West Islip.

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has some new sales agents.

Michael Fatone of Massapequa Park was with Exit Realty Premier in Massapequa Park.

Doug DaCosta of Farmingdale was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Huntington.

Leonard Bobrow of Cedarhurst was with Pugatch Realty Corp. in Woodmere.

Anita Altwein-Marco of Lynbrook was with Canterbury Real Estate in Lindenhurst.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

