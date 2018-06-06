MUSIC

Korg USA Inc. in Melville, a distributor of musical instruments, has made two promotions and a hire.

Shaun Allen of West Babylon, hired as a warehouse receiver, was an assistant supervisor of logistics and receiving at Newsday in Melville.

Mike Zegelbach of Deer Park, territory sales manager, has been promoted to regional sales manager.

Taylor McLam of Huntington, inside sales rep, has been promoted to business development specialist.

BANKING

Empire National Bank in Islandia has two new hires.

Brian Handler of Lynbrook, senior vice president/residential loan officer, had a similar role at First Central Savings Bank in Glen Cove.

Robert Kiraly of Huntington, senior vice president/chief risk officer, was executive VP/chief audit officer at Flushing Bank in Uniondale.

