ARTS

Shawn Hirst of Lake Rokonkoma has been hired as executive director at East End Arts in Riverhead. She was acting chief program officer and chief development officer at The Suffolk Y JCC in Commack.

BANKING

Gold Coast Bank in Islandia has appointed two vice presidents/relationship managers.

Willa Smith of Port Jefferson had a similar role for Suffolk and eastern Long Island at JP Morgan Chase in Melville.

John Papadas of Hauppauge was a commercial real estate portfolio manager at People’s United Bank in Hauppauge.

TECHNOLOGY

Sandata Technologies in Port Washington has four new hires.

Michael Alcide of Lynbrook, a security director, was a senior associate in business risk services at Grant Thornton in Manhattan.

Gerard Goutevenier of Huntington, a senior data engineer, was a senior database architect at Aperio CI in Ronkonkoma.

Robert Schipf of Babylon, director, technical project management, was a director/principal product owner at CA Technologies in Islandia.

Fai Sung of Centerport, a senior data engineer, was a senior data warehouse engineer at Aperio CI in Ronkonkoma.

LAW

Patricia Lynne Boland of Huntington, a senior associate at Frank & Associates in Farmingdale, has been promoted to shareholder of the firm, now renamed Frank & Boland.

Leighann George of Seaford has been hired as a law clerk at Lamb & Barnosky in Melville. She was a law clerk for an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission judge in Washington.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Melissa D. Rose of Commack, vice president of special events at Marketing Works in East Setauket, has been promoted to vice president.

EDUCATION

Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Patchogue has elected two new trustees to its board.

Brian O. Mealy of Mattituck is a Mattituck-Cutchogue UFSD board trustee and clerk at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport.

James F. McKenna of Southampton is a retired superintendent of Mattituck-Cutchogue UFSD and Southampton school board trustee.

