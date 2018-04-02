TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Stephannia Kabanakis

Stephannia Kabanakis of Nesconset has been promoted to

Stephannia Kabanakis of Nesconset has been promoted to mortgage loan office at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Chris Keeley

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BANKING

Stephannia Kabanakis of Nesconset, a financial analyst at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore, has been promoted to mortgage loan officer.

REAL ESTATE

Jill-ann Painter of Atlanta has been hired to work remotely as director of national accounts at Sabre Real Estate Group in Garden City. She was regional vice president of real estate at Chopt Creative Salad Co. in Atlanta.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new hires.

Kathleen Kearns-Gonzalez of Sayville, a sales agent in Ronkonkoma, is also a teacher’s assistant at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Oakdale.

Lisa Masi of Ronkonkoma, an associate broker in Ronkonkoma, was with 360 Realty Group in Seaford.

Pavan Johar of Syosset, an associate broker in Syosset, was with Lynda Baker Realty Corp. in Hicksville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

