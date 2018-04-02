BANKING

Stephannia Kabanakis of Nesconset, a financial analyst at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore, has been promoted to mortgage loan officer.

REAL ESTATE

Jill-ann Painter of Atlanta has been hired to work remotely as director of national accounts at Sabre Real Estate Group in Garden City. She was regional vice president of real estate at Chopt Creative Salad Co. in Atlanta.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new hires.

Kathleen Kearns-Gonzalez of Sayville, a sales agent in Ronkonkoma, is also a teacher’s assistant at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Oakdale.

Lisa Masi of Ronkonkoma, an associate broker in Ronkonkoma, was with 360 Realty Group in Seaford.

Pavan Johar of Syosset, an associate broker in Syosset, was with Lynda Baker Realty Corp. in Hicksville.

