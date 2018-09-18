Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long Island hires and promotions: Stephen Treglia, ACA Compliance Group

Stephen Treglia of Mineola has been hired as

Stephen Treglia of Mineola has been hired as a cybersecurity consultant at ACA Compliance Group in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Visions Fine Photography

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
RISK MANAGEMENT

Stephen Treglia of Mineola has been hired as a cybersecurity consultant at ACA Compliance Group in Manhattan. He was a cyber/information security consultant at Cordium in Manhattan.

BOARDS

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry, NYC/LI, in Islandia has elected board officers.

Barry Goggin of Islip, chairman, owns Meadowview Construction Inc. in Ronkonkoma.

Patrick Bentivegna of Brookhaven, president, owns Benco Construction in Bohemia.

Laurence Carolan of Hempstead, vice president, owns House of Laurence in North Merrick.

John Hogan of Smithtown, treasurer, is a sales manager at Boston Cedar in Mansfield, Mass.

Ben Jackson of Hempstead, secretary, owns Ben’s General Contracting Corp. in Freeport.

Kerry O’Brien of Huntington, historian, owns T.F. O’Brien Cooling & Heating in New Hyde Park.

Adam Browser of Huntington, general counsel, is of counsel with Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

