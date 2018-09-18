RISK MANAGEMENT

Stephen Treglia of Mineola has been hired as a cybersecurity consultant at ACA Compliance Group in Manhattan. He was a cyber/information security consultant at Cordium in Manhattan.

BOARDS

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry, NYC/LI, in Islandia has elected board officers.

Barry Goggin of Islip, chairman, owns Meadowview Construction Inc. in Ronkonkoma.

Patrick Bentivegna of Brookhaven, president, owns Benco Construction in Bohemia.

Laurence Carolan of Hempstead, vice president, owns House of Laurence in North Merrick.

John Hogan of Smithtown, treasurer, is a sales manager at Boston Cedar in Mansfield, Mass.

Ben Jackson of Hempstead, secretary, owns Ben’s General Contracting Corp. in Freeport.

Kerry O’Brien of Huntington, historian, owns T.F. O’Brien Cooling & Heating in New Hyde Park.

Adam Browser of Huntington, general counsel, is of counsel with Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale.

