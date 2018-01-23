TECHNOLOGY

Stephen Treglia of Mineola has been hired for cyber and information security at Cordium in Manhattan, a data security company. He was the founder and first chief of the tech crime unit of the Nassau County District Attorney’s office in Mineola.

MERGERS

Robert Hitzig of St. James has been hired as a research analyst at Protegrity Advisors, a mergers and acquisitions and business valuation firm in Ronkonkoma. He was an intern at Envestnet PMC in Manhattan.

NONPROFITS

Robert A. Benrubi of St. Augustine, Florida, president and CEO of Community Health and Development Strategies in Northport, has been hired as director of legal and health care regulatory compliance at CN Guidance and Counseling Services in Hicksville.

LAW

Farrell Fritz in Uniondale has hired two associates.

Daniel R. Bernard of Yaphank, hired in estate planning and administration, was an associate at Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo in Riverhead.

Viktoriya Kruglyak of Brooklyn, hired in commercial litigation, was an associate at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale.

REAL ESTATE

Century 21 Crown Homes in West Islip has some new agents.

Melissa Bautista of Huntington was a manager at Agua Express in Huntington Station.

Kevin Barney of West Islip is a retired New York City police lieutenant.

Liz Glass of Brightwaters is an inventor and founder of The Snap Soxx Company in Babylon.

Donna Myers of West Islip was with Century 21 Prevete Real Estate in Hicksville.

Ann Marie O’Rourke of Woodmere has been hired as a sales agent at Pugatch Realty Corp. in Woodmere. She was an insurance processor at Garber Atlas Fries & Associates in Oceanside.

Alexandra E. Damianos of Nissequogue has been hired as a real estate associate at Damianos Realty Group in Smithtown. She is a Marist College graduate and was an intern at Fox News in Manhattan.

ACCOUNTING

Friedman LLP, accountants and advisers in Manhattan, has promoted two senior managers to principals.

Thomas Miranda of East Rockaway

Brian Nuzio of Massapequa

EDUCATION

Philip Kenter of Riverhead has been appointed school business administrator in the Sag Harbor School District. He was a tenured school business official in the Tuckahoe Common School District.

