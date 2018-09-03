ENVIRONMENT

Steven Plofker of Shirley, vice president of sales at AARCO Environmental Services Corp. in Lindenhurst, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

EDUCATION

Jaclyn Guidice of Wantagh has been appointed assistant principal of Division Avenue High School in Levittown. She was assistant principal for instruction at Baldwin High School.

BANKING

First National Bank of Long Island in Hauppauge has two new hires.

Oscar Gonzalez of Sayville, vice president and relationship manager for Suffolk, was vice president of business banking at Capital One in Melville.

Joseph Imbro of Seaford, vice president of municipal banking for Suffolk, had the same role at Citibank in Uniondale.

BOARDS

Jerry Siegelman of Great Neck, partner at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale, was elected to the board of directors of the Gold Coast Arts Center in Great Neck.

