Long Island hires and promotions: Steven Skiena, SBU AI institute

Steven Skiena of Setauket has been named director

Steven Skiena of Setauket has been named director of the Institute for AI-Driven Discovery and Innovation at Stony Brook University. Photo Credit: John Griffin/SBU Communications

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
EDUCATION

Steven Skiena of Setauket, a professor of computer science at Stony Brook University, has been named director of the university’s Institute for AI-Driven Discovery and Innovation.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Ellen Lattari of Lindenhurst has been hired as a public relations specialist with Austin Williams in Hauppague. She held the same position with ULC Robotics in Hauppauge.

Zimmerman/Edelson Inc. in Great Neck has made three promotions.

Greg Gordon of Islip, account manager, has been promoted to senior account manager.

Christine Sammarco of Northport, account executive, has been promoted to senior account executive.

Kevin Wilkinson of Brooklyn, assistant account executive, has been promoted to associate account executive.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

