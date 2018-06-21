EDUCATION

Steven Skiena of Setauket, a professor of computer science at Stony Brook University, has been named director of the university’s Institute for AI-Driven Discovery and Innovation.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Ellen Lattari of Lindenhurst has been hired as a public relations specialist with Austin Williams in Hauppague. She held the same position with ULC Robotics in Hauppauge.

Zimmerman/Edelson Inc. in Great Neck has made three promotions.

Greg Gordon of Islip, account manager, has been promoted to senior account manager.

Christine Sammarco of Northport, account executive, has been promoted to senior account executive.

Kevin Wilkinson of Brooklyn, assistant account executive, has been promoted to associate account executive.

