TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 63° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 63° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Susana Sawhney, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Susana Sawhney of Jericho has been hired as

Susana Sawhney of Jericho has been hired as a sales agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in East Norwich. Photo Credit: Susana Sawhney

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has six new sales agents.

Susana Sawhney of Jericho, hired in East Norwich, was with Homes by Mara Realty in Syosset.

Alex Sunshine of Oyster Bay, hired in Syosset, is a recent graduate of the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University.

Rita Rooney of Greenport, hired in Greenport, was a customer experience manager and events coordinator at Port of Egypt Marine Inc. in Southold.

Carla DiBella of Levittown, hired in Franklin Square, was an associate manager at Ridgewood Savings Bank in Franklin Square.

Lorraine Bonifazio of Jericho, hired in Plainview, was a project manager at Cablevision Lightpath in Jericho.

Yang Zhang of Flushing, Queens, hired in Hampton Bays, was a sales associate at Christian Dior in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Matt Lauer at annual Artists and Writers Celebrity Off the air, Lauer spent leisure time on LI
Town of Hempstead Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen at Hempstead Officials: Swearing-in ceremony to be public
Robert Pharaoh, left, and Jim Devine at the Stabilization of 1800s house opens up its history
Colleen Quinn, 24, of Northport Suffolk woman reported missing, police say
Former North Hempstead Democratic party leader Gerard Terry, Ex-Dem leader’s sentencing postponed
World War II pilot Robert L. Mains will Remains of pilot shot down in WWII headed to LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE