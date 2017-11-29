REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has six new sales agents.

Susana Sawhney of Jericho, hired in East Norwich, was with Homes by Mara Realty in Syosset.

Alex Sunshine of Oyster Bay, hired in Syosset, is a recent graduate of the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University.

Rita Rooney of Greenport, hired in Greenport, was a customer experience manager and events coordinator at Port of Egypt Marine Inc. in Southold.

Carla DiBella of Levittown, hired in Franklin Square, was an associate manager at Ridgewood Savings Bank in Franklin Square.

Lorraine Bonifazio of Jericho, hired in Plainview, was a project manager at Cablevision Lightpath in Jericho.

Yang Zhang of Flushing, Queens, hired in Hampton Bays, was a sales associate at Christian Dior in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

