Long Island hires and promotions: Sylvia A. Diaz, Mather Hospital

BOARDS

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has appointed two new members to its board of directors.

Sylvia A. Diaz of Smithtown is a master social worker and executive director of the Suffolk County Community College Foundation in Selden.

Marvin L. Colson of Coram is a clinical associate professor and director of developmental disabilities programs for the School of Social Welfare at Stony Brook University.

EDUCATION

Tammy Alcalde of Middle Island has been hired as an associate principal for the John Quincy Adams and May Moore primary schools in Deer Park. She taught kindergarten and first grade at Charles E. Walters Elementary School in Yaphank and was an instructional support teacher.

Peter Melore of Smithtown has been appointed director of health, physical education, athletics and recreation in the Connetquot Central School District. He had a similar role in the Three Village Central School District.

Latisa Graham of Freeport has been appointed director of college and career guidance in the Sachem Central School District. She was a guidance counselor at Hempstead High School.

INSURANCE

Katrina Wu of New Hyde Park has been hired as an assistant production underwriter at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury. She was an assistant account executive at HUB International Northeast Ltd. in Woodbury.

LAW

Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has two new hires.

Colleen O’Neil of Long Beach, an associate in the fraud practice group, was a litigator at O’Melveny & Myers in Manhattan.

Michael J. Twersky of Dix Hills, a partner in the banking, corporate, real estate, zoning and land use groups, was counsel at McDermott, Will & Emery in Manhattan.

SECURITY

Briscoe Protective in Centereach has announced one promotion and a new hire.

David Miranda of Setauket, vice president/general manager, promoted to chief operating officer of commercial services.

Frank Iovino of Holbrook, hired as chief revenue officer, held the same position at My Alarm Center in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

